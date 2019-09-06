WATCH: Drone footage shows progress on new school in County Limerick

THE transition into secondary school is a memorable occasion for any young person, but for the students of Coláiste Chiarain enrolling this year, the event is all the more significant in that this group of first years will be the last group of Form 1 students to enroll in the current campus.

This first-year group arrived on Friday, August 23 ready to embark on their new journey.

Principal Gerard O’Sullivan welcomed this group of students and observed “a really enthusiastic group of students excited about their new journey in Coláiste Chiaráin”.

Mr O’Sullivan went on to say that: “There is a tremendous air of excitement among all students, parents and our entire school community as we are now nearing the completion of our new school building.

“We are all so excited as we see our new campus move towards completion, it is a special and historic time for our school community.”

The construction phase of the 850 pupil school is scheduled for completion in early 2020.

This multi-million euro project will deliver a state of the art building complete with three full size playing pitches, ball courts, and other recreational facilities.

Significantly, the new Coláiste Chiaráin campus will feature a 10,000 m2 building on a 22-acre site.

The current building project in Coláiste Chiaráin is the largest educational building project of its kind currently ongoing in Limerick.

Commenting on the current project, Mr O’Sullivan stated that:

“Progress has been excellent on-site and the sheer scale of the building is very impressive.

“As we plan for our transition to this state of the art building we are thrilled that we will have the very best facilities possible to complement our excellent curriculum, teaching, and comprehensive extracurricular programme. There are exciting times ahead.”

Meanwhile, Coláiste Chiaráin will be having their Open Night in the South Court Hotel on Tuesday, October 8 at 7.30pm.

All fifth and sixth class students from primary schools, along with their parents, have been invited to attend for more information.

The total value of the building project will be between €15 and €20 million.