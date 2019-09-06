A vintage County Limerick show is promised in Doon this Sunday

THE DOON Vintage Show was cancelled in 2018 due to a forecast storm but it is back with a bang this Sunday, September 8.

Organised by the local Irish Rovers Club, there will classic cars, bikes, tractors and engines for enthusiasts to enjoy. But all ages will be catered for during the family fun day. It features face painting, bouncy castles, old style games by Joe Shanahan, Pauline Hynan’s dancers, Paddy Hanly’s carriage driving and the very popular dog show at 2.30pm. Tom Richardson, committee member, said thankfully the weather forecast is good for Sunday.

“It starts at 1pm in Barry's field. Doon GAA fans might get a chance to go to the show as it has clashed with their hurling fixtures for several years now,” said Tom. While vintage is the theme he says in realty many families aren't interested for that long in the old cars, tractors and engines.

“Doon show doesn't ‘belong’ to the vintage club and there are opportunities within the show for local groups to fundraise. The vintage club doesn't really have the manpower to cover the non-vintage end. If Doon people or groups want to see a Doon show continue they need to get the message that the Doon Show is owned by the Doon community as Cappamore Show is owned by Cappamore people. Anyone wanting to try something different should step forward. They would be most welcome,” said Tom.