Shock at death of talented Limerick cricket player following sudden illness

THERE has been a huge public response to a GoFundMe page to help the family of a top Limerick cricket player who died following a sudden illness last week.

Almost 300 people have contributed to the GoFundMe appeal to help the family of Mustafa Sidiqi who represented Limerick Cricket in the 2018 Cricket Ireland National Cup final. The 20-year-old died after a “sudden illness” on Wednesday of last week.

“Mustafa, words will never allow us to express what you meant to us, nor how much we will miss you. You will be forever remembered as our champion. #87* Gone, but not out” was the message from Limerick Cricket Club.

Tributes poured in from cricket clubs across the country with Cork Harlequins Cricket Club describing Mustafa as "a man of immense talent and decency to all who knew him.”

Friends who started the GoFundMe Appeal said: “Mustafa touched the lives of so many people bringing an infectious joy and enthusiasm to everything that he did. “This, for many of us, was personified by his love for cricket and his all-round contributions to the game and cricketing community whilst representing Limerick and Munster teams. His proudest moment coming whilst representing Limerick CC in the 2018 Cricket Ireland National Cup final.

“Mustafa would be heartbroken to know that his family now face the enormous and immediate financial burden of paying funeral and memorial costs.

“We are establishing this page to help alleviate this burden and would be enormously grateful for any donation you can provide and would ask that you keep Mustafa in your thoughts and prayers.”

By this Thursday lunchtime contributions had reached in excess of €13,000.

The GoFundMe page can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ct2bt-mustafa-sidiqi-funeral-and-memorial