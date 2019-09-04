Limerick man on the run following prison escape

A YOUNG Limerick man who is accused of falsely imprisoning a woman remains on the run after he escaped from custody more than a fortnight ago, The Limerick Leader can reveal.

The 22-year-old from the southside of the city, who faces a number of charges relating to an incident earlier this year, made his brazen bid for freedom as he was being returned to Limerick Prison following a court appearance last month.

Further details of the incident cannot be reported in order to protect the identity of the complainant.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment and during a review of the case on Tuesday, Sergeant Michelle Leahy informed Judge Marian O’Leary the defendant is “unlawfully at large” and was not present in court.

The Limerick Leader has learned that following an appearance before a vacation sitting of Limerick District Court on August 21, the defendant was brought from Limerick Courthouse the short distance to Limerick Prison having been remanded in custody by the presiding judge.

Sources have confirmed that having been brought inside the main gates of the prison, the suspect then managed to escape by running through the visitor entrance.

It’s understood the man, who has a number of previous convictions, was wearing 'rigid' handcuffs at the time and that he managed to evade a number of gardai who were in the area and who attempted to catch him.

The case has been adjourned to early next month.

When contacted by the Limerick Leader, a spokesperson for the Irish Prison Service said it does not comment on individuals or specific cases.