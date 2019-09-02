US Vice President Mike Pence lands in Shannon Airport

MIKE Pence, the Vice President of the United States, has touched down at Shannon Airport to begin his state visit to Ireland.

After landing, the Vice President met with the Mayor of Clare Cllr Cathal Crowe and with Simon Coveney, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, at Shannon Airport.

Shannon Airport’s official Twitter account tweeted a video of Mr Pence, and his wife Karen, exiting the plane.

Mike Pence & wife Karen are greeted by Tánaiste @simoncoveney, @snngroup Chairman Rose Hynes @DanMulhall & Mayor of Clare @CllrCathalCrowe as they arrive here in #shannonairport.

The Vice President will then travel to Dublin tomorrow, where he will take part in meetings with President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and the US Ambassador to Ireland Edward Crawford.



Mr Pence is due to return to Co Clare tomorrow evening to visit Doonbeg, where he has family connections. The 48th vice-president of the United States will stay at president Donald Trump’s family golf resort in the village.



After his visit to Ireland, the Vice President is due to fly to Iceland and the UK later in the week for a further series of engagements.