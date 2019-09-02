1,200 treated on trolleys at UHL in August - the most in the country

ACCORDING to figures published by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there were 1,197 patients being treated on a trolley at University Hospital Limerick in August.

This was the highest rate of overcrowding in the country, and was the worst ever August for the Dooradoyle hospital.

This August also saw a major increase in overcrowding in comparison to August 2018, when there were 969 patients on a trolley – a 23.5% increase.

The lowest ever rate of overcrowding for any August at UHL was seen in 2006, when there were just 29 patients on trolleys. There have been numerous days in August where that figure has been doubled.

The second most overcrowded hospital in the country was Cork University Hospital, which 1,051 patients on trolleys, followed by University Hospital Galway with 655 patients on trolleys – almost half of UHL’s figures.

Speaking on the national outlook, INMO general secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “This is the tragic ongoing reality in Ireland’s health service. To see nearly 10,000 patients on trolleys is bad in itself, but this is a summer month. These figures signal an even more dangerous winter, when extra demands are typically placed on hospitals.” She also highlighted the ongoing recruitment restrictions nationwide.