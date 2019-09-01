Generous Limerick boy helps make paralysed Mayo girl’s dream come through

THE THOUGHTFULNESS of a County Limerick boy has made a fellow child’s dream come true.

Last December, David Bermingham, aged 11, and his friends in Lisnagry NS swimmed in the Shannon to raise money for Share A Dream. An incredible €935 was raised and given to Shay Kinsella.

That money was put towards a day that nine-year-old Roisin Tansey, from Mayo, will never forget. Six years ago Roisin was paralysed from the shoulders down after a freak fall from a couch. Mum, Breda wrote to Shay to ask if they could make Roisin’s dream come true.

Roisin with the team at Shaw's

“It has been a long hard six years since it happened for Roisin and all of us to come to terms with what happened to our little girl on that day in 2013. It has totally changed all our lives but she has amazed us all with her unbelievable positive attitude and her drive to live life to the very best of her ability,” said Breda.

Like all little girls Roisin loves clothes and being pampered so Shay and his team set to work. On Sunday, they brought Roisin and family to Limerick. They checked into the Woodlands before heading to the Crescent.

Claire’s Accessories, H&M, Sketchers, Smiggle and Shaw's all showered her with gifts. The Benefit beauty counter in Shaws did her make-up and everyone made Roisin feel like a princess. After a bite in Quigleys the final stop was Penneys where the manager and staff had a big welcome Roisin banner.

Roxboro gardai escorted her back to Adare and the following morning she enjoyed a complete spa treatment in the Woodlands. After visiting local attractions Roisin returned to Mayo with a sack full of gifts. Shay said: “A huge thanks to the management of the Crescent, all the wonderful people and our volunteers who were involved in making this magical dream come true.”