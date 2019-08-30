Donald Trump's vice president, Mike Pence to arrive today?

SPECULATION is rife that US vice-president, Mike Pence is due in in Ireland later today.

International media reports had stated that he would come early in September but security sources have indicated to the Limerick Leader that "Mr Pence has left" and will arrive in Ireland later today, probably to Shannon Airport.

These reports could not be confirmed but came from very reliable sources. During his time in Ireland he is expected to meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and President Michael D Higgins.

It is understood that the American vice-president will be based in Clare, but whether it will be in Donald Trump's hotel in Doonbeg remains to be confirmed, as security is extremely high.

Mr Pence’s ancestors on his mother’s side hailed from Doonbeg, Co Clare, the same village where US president Donald Trump has a golf course. It is not clear if Mr Pence will stay at the Trump property while in the area.