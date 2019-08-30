Fashion queen brings style to Limerick Show

THE Limerick Show had a touch of glamour to it this year, as style queen Celia Holman-Lee hosted a fashion show at the Racecourse.

​Celia showcased fashion designers from Limerick and around the country, and also welcomed a number of models to the catwalk including former Miss Limerick Beibhinn Haren, Laura O’Shea, the sister of Love Island winner Greg and Ireland’s Eurovision entry this year Sarah McTernan.

Speaking to the Limerick Leader, Celia said she was delighted to be asked to take part.

“It's fantastic. This is such an iconic part of the history of Limerick City and County. This agricultural show. But it always has everything. From my time going as a young woman, we used to always dress up. I think it's fantastic they have brought the fashion show,” she said.

Celia said she was delighted to bring designer shops from the city and county – and further afield – to showcase their wares.

Among those taking part were Brides Boutique and hair studio of Glin, Carol-Anne Mitchell, Ciara’s Closet from the Ennis Road, and Raspberry Red, Bruff.

Designers travelled from as far away as Monaghan to spend the day at the show, Celia​ added.

Asked how she got involved, the Limerick Leader columnist said: “The show rang me. They were late coming to me. But that's okay, I forgive them! They wanted to do something. They wanted to throw everything at this year.”

And indeed, she was impressed by what was on offer.

“They have everything,” she beamed, “I'm looking out at cows, I'm looking out at kids doing races, I'm looking at dogs, I'm looking at chickens, I'm looking at horses, I'm looking at big bands, I'm looking at fashion, glamour, best dressed lady. They have brought everything together under one roof here at the beautiful Racecourse.”

Laura O’Shea who has returned to Shannonside after a spell living in Dublin, and has linked up with the Holman-Lee agency,

said Celia is “like family”.



“It’s been an absolute pleasure to be at the Limerick Show with them,” she said, “It’'s going to be fabulous.”



Laura revealed she met Greg’s partner Amber from Newcastle last week.

“We have (met her), she's a lovely lady,” she told the Leader, “She's really nice, very quiet, and very respectful. We met her last week, and hopefully she will be over again soon.”