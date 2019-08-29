Met Eireann issue rainfall warning for Limerick

GET out your umbrellas and jackets this weekend, as Met Eireann has issued a rainfall warning for Limerick.

The national weather forecaster is putting out a status yellow alert covering Kerry, Cork, Clare, Donegal as well as the province of Connacht.

It will be valid from 6am tomorrow morning, until 6am the following day.

Rain will turn heavy and persistent during the day, with rainfall totals of between 30 and 50mm – higher in mountaineous areas of the county.