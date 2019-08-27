Emergency services dispatched to river rescue in Limerick city

EMERGENCY services were dispatched to a river rescue incident in Limerick city this Monday night.

Limerick Fire Service was alerted a female seen entering the River Shannon at around 9.30pm.

Three units from the Mulgrave Street base were dispatched to the scene, including the Fireswift rescue boat, alongside other emergency personnel.

According to a source, firefighters entered the water and rescued the woman bringing her to safety, and was later brought to University Hospital Limerick.

If you have been affected by this story, you can contact the following services:

Samaritans — 116 123 (free) / 087 2609090 (text)

Pieta House — 061 484 444 / 1800 247 247 (free)

Childline — 1800 666 666 (free) / Talk 50101 (free text)

Aware Helpline — 1800 804 848 (free)

Teenline — 1800 833 634 (free)

Grow — 1890 474 474

Living Links — 087 799 8427

Shannondoc — (or any GP) 1850 212 999

Emergency services — 112 or 999