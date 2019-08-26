Roof works at Limerick school prompt extensive temporary accommodation plan

PLANS to move students into temporary accommodation have been given the green light by Limerick council planners.

The Crescent College Comprehensive ​plans to build a prefab complex, housing 15 classrooms, which its pupils and staff will use while the main building’s roof is fixed.

The Department of Education applied to the planning authority for permission, and these proposals have just been given conditional permission.

As well as the classrooms, there will be four resource rooms, four offices and ancillary accommodation.

It’s unclear when work will commence on the structure, but with just days to go until the new school year, students will not move this term.

Limerick council planners have laid down a number of conditions, including a stipulation no work takes place outside of the hours of 8am and 8pm on Monday to Friday, and adequate car parking facilities be put in place for all workers and visitors.

The school has three years to start the work, with the permission then lapsing, council planners have stipulated.

Limerick Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan helped the college secure funding for the improvements during her time as Education Minister.

Previously, she said: “That new roof has been coming for some time, and it is important they get the go-ahead for this. The use of temporary classrooms are on a temporary basis. It's when they are used for a long period it becomes an issue.”

The erection of the facility will take place to the east of the existing school, with access from the Dooradoyle Road.

There were no objections to the proposal.