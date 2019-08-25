Luke picks Limerick’s Adare Manor to pop the question!

FORMER Leinster and British and Irish Lions star Luke Fitzgerald picked Limerick’s Adare Manor as the place to propose to long-term girlfriend Aisling Burke.

Luke took to his Instagram and Twitter pages to hail the “best day” of his life, referencing golf in Adare Manor and getting engaged.

Best day of my life...golf in @theadaremanor and got engaged to ais_brk ️‍♂️ ️‍♀️ @ The Oak Room At Adare Manor https://t.co/Z3HFrsIHQ5 — luke fitzgerald (@lukefitz11) August 25, 2019

Of the hundreds of people congratulating the former winger was Joe.Ie writer Pat McCarry, who wrote: “Congrats Luke. Love that you led with golf first!”

The couple first got together in 2016, following Luke’s retirement from the game at the age of 28.