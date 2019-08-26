Limerick village puts call out for participants in its first anniversary parkrun

OVER 100 runners are expected to take part in Parkrun Mungret's first birthday celebration.

The run, which will be held in its usual location of Mungret Park, will take place on Saturday, September 7. The day's events will kick off at 9am sharp, with a 15 minute, dynamic warm-up and stretching session.

The event will also have pacers on the day to help those trying to reach the personal best records that they have been striving for all year.

There will also be a prize-giving ceremony afterward, for runners and volunteers who have inspired and helped throughout the year.

Following the run, there will be tea and coffee, as well as sandwiches and cake afterward in Mungret College.