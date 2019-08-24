Limerick has lost over 25% of its pubs since 2005  

THE pub population of Limerick is down 27.8% with 133 fewer pubs in the city and county since 2005, according to an industry analysis by the Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI).

The report also suggests that the drinks and hospitality sectors enable 6,997 jobs in the area.

DIGI’s analysis of Revenue figures shows the rural pub population declined by almost a quarter in Mayo (-21% or 98 pubs), Tipperary (-22.5% or 118 pubs) and Cork (-25.6% or 313 pubs).

However, Limerick has suffered one of the largest drops in the country, with the pub population down 27.8% or 133 fewer pubs, since 2005.

Padraig Cribben, chief executive of Vintners Federation Ireland, was sympathetic to the Limerick publicans' plight and compared the issue to the closure of post offices in rural Ireland.

“In terms of pubs closing down, Limerick is probably the worst affected county in the country, looking at the figures. These are businesses that is often run by families. So their closures affect the business owners, their families, their employees and in turn, the customers and community they serve,” said Mr Cribben.

“It is sad to see this kind of demise, particularly in rural Ireland where we are seeing the closure of other amenities such as post offices. The government plays a role in all of this. We are calling on them to play a more positive role in helping the publican, than the negative one they have played so far,” he added.