It's gonna be Mun-great - two-day festival in Limerick suburb

The final touches are being put to preparations for this year’s Mungret Music Festival running this weekend over two days.

With 12 bands lined up across Saturday and Sunday and a host of fun family attractions, MMF 2019 is set to round off the summer with a weekend to remember.

Headlining the Saturday this weekend are The 4ofUs, preceded by Something Happens, and ably supported by Paddy Casey, Brian Deady, and Tiny Giants.

Gates open on Saturday August 24 at 3pm and Limerick’s Tiny Giants get proceedings going at 3.30pm. Paddy Casey will be on from 5pm belting out tracks from his latest album ‘The Secret Life’ as well as international hits such as ‘Saints and Sinners’. From 6.30pm Cork soulster Brian Deady takes over and ‘Clap Both My Hands’ will surely have you dancing.

The star-studded line up continues into the night with legendary Irish bands of the 90s and noughties - Something Happens from 8pm, and The 4 of Us from 9.40pm to keep you rocking into the night.

Hits such as ‘Parachute’ and ‘Hello, Hello, Hello, will fill the air followed by the 4ofUs with the classic ‘Mary’ and ‘Drag My Bad Name Down’.

Tiny Giants close the night on at the bar side stage.

With an eight-lane professional bar and select food offerings, the festival atmosphere will be in full swing and Mungret will rock the night away with these top Irish artists.

As the dust settles following the opening day, there is a strong country and folk feel to Sunday with an emphasis on family fun for all ages, gates opening at 12.30pm.

The musical line-up is headlined by Irish Country superstars Derek Ryan (6.40pm), and Cliona Hagan (5pm). These top acts are preceded at 1pm with the Ryan Turner Band supported by Olivia Douglas, Stuart Moyles and local newcomers Cailini Lua. At 3.20pm the excellent contemporary Irish Folk Band - All Folk’d Up take the stage.

Throughout the day there will be games and activities to engage the children, along with our fantastic selection of food and drink for all tastes.

Check out the Facebook page on Mungret Community Music Festival and mungretmusicfestival.com