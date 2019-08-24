Lettuce all enjoy Sean’s win at first time of trying at Cappamore Show

ONE OF the nicest parts of every show is seeing smiling children and teens proudly holding their rosettes.

It could be in the cattle or horse sections, arts and crafts or fruit and vegetables but they will remember it for the rest of their lives.

Sean Byrnes, from Caherconreafy in Pallasgreen is a perfect example. The 14-year-old, who has spina bifida and hydrocephalus, has a powerful motto – all things are possible (ATAP).

He completed his fifth Great Limerick Run this year and is fundraising to start a hand-trike club so others with similar conditions can get out, exercise and socialise with one another. The multi-talented teen has many strings to his bow including gardening and art.

For the first time he entered the vegetable section in Cappamore Show and took home first prize with his home grown organic head of lettuce. Back in January / February, Sean and mum Fiona planted seeds to germinate and later to be planted in raised potting beds. The result was a first place.

“I’m delighted and thrilled as the competition was fierce,” smiled Sean.

“It is amazing – you plant a tiny seed and then you wait to see it appear from the compost. You feed it, nurture it and then the big day comes when you plant it in the ground and watch it grow, truly, it is magical.

“Then the best day of all is when you taste and eat what you have grown yourself. Nothing compares to it,” he continued.

Sean encourages all children and teenagers to give it a go and try it as it is so rewarding. He went on the win third place in the art section for his beautiful painting of a thatched cottage.

Sean didn’t lick it off the ground as mum Fiona won a second prize for a crochet blanket she made when he was a baby.