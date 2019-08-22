Seamus Ryan: Things What Are On In Limerick

THIS weekend in Limerick serves up a battle for your attention of the old versus the new, with music acts from the days of yore (the 90s) vying against a full day of young punk upstarts. You can also catch the final agri show of the summer and a full weekend of cosplay and gaming!

Thursday (August 22)

If you've been curious about what goes in in Bunratty at the medieval banquets but you've never gone due to a lifelong aversion to all things sweetly twee, you can get a free taste of the entertainment at King John's Castle this Thursday evening. The Bunratty Irish Night Entertainers will give you a 90 minute performance of music and dance, telling the story of Irish emigration and the Great Famine, otherwise known as the Whig Party's Hibernian Genocide. No word on whether they'll be offering chips or other yummy potato-related snacks, so maybe bring your own. It starts at 6:30pm and entry is free.

Friday (August 23)

There's a stonkingly great night of black metal in store for you this Friday in the Kasbah. Copenhagen-based Hexis are set to tear the building from its foundations as the headline act. Their 2014 debut album Abalam was 35 minutes of the blackest guitar intensity you will find this side of hell. Demonology students will be aware that Abalam is the assistant to Jinnestan's King Paimon, ruler of 200 demons, so, yes, this is the closest thing Limerick's had to a satanic band since Behemoth visited in June. Let's see if people object. They'll be supported by Zatokrev, Tooms and Steiner. Doors at 8pm, tickets are €7.

Saturday (August 24)

Omnicon is a full weekend of unbridled geek culture at the South Court Hotel this Saturday and Sunday. It'll feature cosplay, gaming, panel discussions and plenty of workshops on dressing as someone else. Gaming tournaments run throughout the weekend, giving you the chance to show off your skills at Mario Kart, Super Smash Bros and Overwatch - the closest you'll ever get to being a militarised Fed Ex parcel courier. Coming as your favourite superhero or comic book character is welcomed but not compulsory. It runs from 10am to 6pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday. Tickets are €12.50 per day for adults or you can get a weekend ticket for €22.50. Accompanied children under 12 are free.

Limerick has never had a punk festival. That's set to change this Saturday, as the all-day Overdose Festival takes over Costello's Milk Market Bar. Twelve hours of mostly punk, with a few other genres to offer a non-stop stream of music from 12:30pm till after midnight. Post Punk Podge & The Technohippies are headlining, their last show before they make their way to Electric Picnic. As Podge is probably the most forthright and irreverent person on the Limerick music scene, you shouldn't miss the Technohippies' late set. Down the bill you'll find The Turn, Dirty Casuals, Audible Joes and six other bands that definitely aren't there just to make up the numbers. Entry will be a fiver regardless of when you turn up.

St Michael's Rowing Club are hosting their annual Masters Regatta this Saturday on the Shannon, so you can look forward to a solid three hours of watching people using long sticks to send their boats up and down the river as quickly as they can. Rowing is the only sport that originated as a form of capital punishment so you’d better get out and cheer or they're likely to pillage and burn the entire town in a methodically middle-class way. Fair warning. Most races are a thousand metres, starting at the docks, so your best viewing point is likely to be the Shannon Bridge. The first race is at 10:45am and the last one is just before 2pm. Free to see.

Mungret comes to life with a bang this weekend, with the Mungret Music Festival taking place at Mungret St Paul's GAA Club. Saturday night mainly celebrates bands who built entire decade-long careers out of two big songs, with The 4 Of Us and Something Happens headlining. Personnel changes have meant that The 4 Of Us have been The 2 Of Them for quite a few years but the Newry duo will still bang out Mary and Drag My Bad Name Down to the delight of people who grew up in the 90s. Gates open for the Saturday show at 3pm, tickets are €40. Sunday is more of a family affair, with country stars Derek Ryan and Cliona Hagan topping the bill. Make sure you don't miss the support set by the cheekily-named All Folk'd Up, as they're rather fab to see live. Gates open on Sunday at 1pm, with tickets costing €20 for adults, €10 for teenagers and free for under-12s.

Daniel O'Donnell - once the favourite artist of the Irish mammy and now of the Irish granny - is playing a concert at the University Concert Hall at 8pm this Saturday. Wee Daniel has managed to have at least one album in the UK charts every year since 1988. That's more than the Rolling Stones, though the Stones have had a lot of mad parties in that time so they probably don't mind. You don't have to like all of his music to go - his wife Majella said on Loose Women a few years ago that she likes "some" of his music and she has to go to every gig. Very few tickets left so if you have €49.50 burning a hole in your pocket you'll want to get on that like Eoin McLove on a jumper cake.

Sunday (August 25)

The Limerick Show - the last of this summer's agricultural shows - is at Limerick Racecourse this Sunday. Like the smaller shows that have come before it, it's a full day of the best food, the most photogenic cattle and a giant kids' zone to keep the small ones occupied while you're scoffing cake. It's open from 9am till 6pm, adult tickets are €10 and kids go free.

All weekend

The three summer exhibitions at Limerick City Gallery run till August 25. The Forsaken On Calvary photo exhibition is at Limerick City Museum until August 31. All free to visit. Tickets are €10 for the Lavery & Osborne: Observing Life exhibition at the Hunt Museum, which runs till September 30.

That's your lot for this weekend and, as always, if you go to things, there will be more things!