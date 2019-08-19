Council's safety concern about stray footballs on new Limerick road

CONCERNS have been expressed that ‘stray balls’ from Ballynanty Rovers’ proposed new clubhouse and pitches could have an impact on road safety given its proximity to the route of the Northern Distributor Road.

The club is seeking permission from Clare County Council to carry out a major upgrade of its Bateman Park facilities at Knockalisheen.

The proposed works will involve the construction of a new clubhouse and entrances as well as dressing rooms and a referee's room.

A full size pitch and all-weather training area are also proposed along with 59 car parking spaces.

In planning documents the club, which was reconstituted last year, states: “The existing facilities on the 1.6 hectares site are limited to a single full-size pitch, training area and running water. Unfortunately, the club does not enjoy the benefits of a clubhouse, changing rooms or car park facilities. In recent years, due to the absence of these facilities, all home matches have been scheduled on neighbouring facilities in LIT or Shelbourne Park”.

In a submission to Clare County Council, Neale Boyle, an executive engineer with Limerick City and County Council, notes Bateman Park is located near the route of the Coonagh to Knockalisheen Distributor Road scheme and that road widening and reconstruction will be carried out in the vicinity of the development.

Correspondence from consultant engineers Roughan & O’Donovan state. “The application does not give details of measures to prevent stray balls from entering the public road. In the interest of road safety this needs to be considered as the clearance between both of the pitches and road is limited”.

In another submission, the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht notes the proposed development is located in the vicinity of Ballygrennan Castle which is a Recorded Monument.

It says Ballynanty Rovers should be required to engage a “suitably qualified archaeologist” as a condition if permission is granted.