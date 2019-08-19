‘Enviable collection’ on display at new Limerick museum

A VERITABLE treasure trove of Limerick memorabilia is to go on display at the city's newest museum.

For the last few months, historian Dr Rose-Anne White of the Limerick Civic Trust has been putting together an enviable collection at number two Pery Square which the historical group has taken on a lease from Limerick Council.

The magnificent Georgian townhouse is to play host to the People's Museum of Limerick.

From a set of iron turnstiles recovered from the Markets Field to art created by local soldiers in the trenches, and regatta memorabilia - a nod to Limerick's rich maritime history - many aspects of local life will be found under one roof.

Dr White said: “It’s a few different things. It’s a place to showcase the collections the Limerick Civic Trust has been taking care of for the last couple of decades and share them with the people of Limerick. It’s also a way that we can show how you repurpose an historic building in the city centre.”

To this end, the People’s Museum will represent a cultural space, welcoming artists like musicians, painters and theatrical artists.

A number of book launches have already been... well, booked in.

“We want to have the building animated all days of the week and at all times of the day. It’s a beautiful building and it really deserves to be used by the people of Limerick,” said Dr White, who admits the last few months have represented a labour of love.

The impressive house - which was the headquarters of the Limerick City of Culture 2014 - has seven floors to it, including a coach-house, a basement and a gorgeous garden.

Of course it would be very difficult to open every single room. So, to start off with Dr White says five rooms will open as part of what she described as a “soft launch”.

The museum will grow from there, with both temporary and permanent exhibitions.

“As I’m planning these exhibitions, I’m talking to private collectors as to how much we can show. There is so much interest in this, and so much enthusiasm from different collectors in the city in what we can do with this space, what we can show and what stories we can tell. I don’t think we’d have any problem filling the space,” she predicted.

That’s phase one anyway.

As for phase two: “We will hopefully open the basement mezzanine area, as it’s a very quirky space. The mezzanine floor is the part of the building unique to Limerick - a Georgian house in Dublin does not have a mezzanine floor at the basement level. So it's a really important architectural feature.”

Dr White hopes it is widely used by the people of the city - saying there are lots of surprises in the building which are not visible from the outside on Pery Square.

She explained: “It’s a really quirky space. I don’t believe there is any other complete Georgian townhouse in Limerick, complete with a garden and a coach house, with all the floors in tact. From an architectural experience, it’s like walking into something really unique.”

“People are always blown away by the coach house and the garden. The trees are heavy with fruit at the moment. It’s not something you’d expect to see in the middle of Limerick, a cherry tree with cherries, or a pear tree with pears dropping down to the ground.”

Dr White stressed the museum will be a “work in progress” upon its opening - don’t expect everything to be in place immediately.

“That's really important for me to say. We are not opening as a finished product. Work is ongoing. But we want to invite people in at an early stage. We have been working on the current five rooms since perhaps May 13,” she said.

When the council approved plans to lease No 2 Pery Square to the Limerick Civic Trust, comparisons with the Little Museum of Dublin in St Stephen's Green were made, with this attraction also offering a microcosm of life and the history of the capital.

However, historian Rose is keen to distance herself from this particular comparison.

She says: “I know that museum very well, and it’s a wonderful place to visit. I think because we are a Civic Trust, a non-profit public body, that the emphasis will always be more on serving the people of Limerick, rather than having an emphasis that a corporation or a company might have. I think we’re quite diffrent beasts.”

This reporter was lucky enough to get a sneak preview of some of the artefacts which will be on display in the People’s Museum.

One of the first contributors to the site is the Armstrong family, who were regular visitors to the Shannonside.

Letters sent home from school to mum from son Maurice date back from the earliest part of the 20th century.

Poor Maurice, who would have only been around 10, got a scolding from his mother as he failed to fix a camera properly as she requested.

As a result, the youngster was denied the treat of a chocolate bar - despite his excellent progress in school.

One room focuses on Limerick men at war. As well as the gas masks, guns and artillery which are typical of conflict history, there are some things you would not normally expect to see.

Trench art, for example. Many Limerick soldiers put together gorgeous little pieces of art, and they will get a very welcome viewing in the People’s Museum.

During WWI at Christmas-time Princess Mary sent troops on the ground a special box, which contained cigarettes, chocolates, papers and other little knick-knacks. While sadly the contents of the boxes have not survived the ravages of time, the boxes have been beautifully preserved. There are also hot water bottles, 1900s-style, and Limerick regatta medals, certificates and trophies dating all the way back to the 1850s.

The museum is expected to open before the end of August. Pop along and see it if you get a chance.