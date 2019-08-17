Rescue operation at 'medical emergency' in Kilkee

GARDAI, ambulance and a rescue helicopter have been dispatched to an incident in Kilkee this Saturday morning.

The alarm was raised at the West End area of the popular County Clare beach destination at after 10.30am.

According to a source, a man has suffered "serious injuries".

Kilkee Fire Brigade were alerted to a "medical emergency" at 10.46am and one appliance remains at the scene.

Eye witnesses have told The Leader a flare was set off by emergency services in the area where the incident occurred.

Kilrush gardai are at the scene.

While the rescue helicopter has reportedly left the scene, ambulance remain at the scene and has caused some concern among locals and visitors.