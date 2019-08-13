Unemployment in Limerick down 60% since 2011

FIGURES from the Central Statistics Office indicate that the Live Register in Limerick is down 60% since 2011 when Fine Gael entered government, according to Limerick senator Kieran O’Donnell

It has also declined by 15% annually, the Senator added.

In March of 2011, there were 20,729 people on the live register in Limerick. By July 2018 this had dropped to 9,883 and in July 2019 it was down to 8,381. This shows a drop of 1,502 over the last year.

“This is encouraging news for our local economy and for the people of Limerick. We are continuing to foster an environment for job creation, looking to get further people into employment and maintaining a downward trend in the Live Register figures. The number of persons on the Live Register is the lowest recorded since February 2008,” Senator O’ Donnell said.

The Limerick senator has claimed that around 221,100 new jobs have been created nationally since the start of 2016, exceeding their target of 200,000 new jobs by 2020.

“Furthermore, our regional goal of 135,000 jobs has also been surpassed with 150,000 jobs created outside Dublin since the start of 2016. During Fianna Fáil’s last term in Government, 330,000 jobs were lost, emigration soared and our economy shrunk by 8% between 2007 and 2010.

“At a time of strong economic growth and almost full employment, it would be easy to become complacent – something that happened during the boom years. Fine Gael is determined to make sure that this doesn’t happen again. That is why we are preparing now for tomorrow’s world.

Overall, since Fine Gael took power in 2011, there has been a decline of 12,348.