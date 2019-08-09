WATCH: The Road to Croker calling loudly to Limerick footballing ladies

LIMERICK’S senior hurlers may have lost their chance to play in this year’s All-Ireland final but the women from the Gaelic4Women and Others group in Feohanagh Castlemahon are determined to hit the “road to Croker” under their own steam.

The group has applied to be one of six teams to play during half-time at the Ladies All Ireland Football Final in Croke Park on September 15.

And in order to make the cut, they have submitted a humorous video which they have called “Getting to the Match”.

In it, women and girls, dressed in the Limerick colours, demonstrate just how keen they are to get to Croke Park, graphically showing their determination to use any means of transport whatsoever to get there: bus, car, donkey, push-bike and even shank’s mare.

Filmed by photographer and videographer Marie Keating, it is short, to the point and within 12 hours of going up online, had clocked up 2000 views,

“We have had a great response,” said Joanne Larkin, an enthusiastic member of Gaelic for Women and Others. “We had great fun doing it too.”

The group, Joanne explained, was set up about a year ago and has over 40 members, with regular, early Saturday morning training sessions at Coolyroe attracting attendances from 20 to 30.

It is, Joanne explained, open to any woman over 21 who is not playing with a club. The games are friendly, fun and non-competitive, she added.

But a little over a month ago, the group became aware of the #ProperFans competition and decided, after a bit of discussion, to try their luck.

Applications, which were by social media only, closed last week and as Joanne explained, they don’t know what criteria will be used to judge the entries. “The whole idea of the competition is to show your support for your county.” Their hope is that their commitment and good humour, which is well reflected in the video, will carry the day with the judges.

See it yourself on Marie Keating’s Facebook page or YouTube here