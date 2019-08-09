Big Limerick contingent set to contest Richard Harris trophy in Kilkee

THERE will be a big Limerick entry at the annual Kilkee charity bay swim which will be held this Sunday, August 11. Adding to the occasion of the Bay Swims will be the presence of Boherbuoy Brass & Reed Band who will be performing at the Bandstand on the Strand Line during the afternoon.

Last year it attracted over 140 swimmers for the Big Bay swim with participants aged 15 years and over. The overall winner last year was Chris Bryan Ryan who won the Richard Harris Memorial Trophy which was donated by the late actor who had associations with Kilkee in the 1960s.

The Big Bay Swim will take place at3pm starting from Byrne’s Cove at the East End, Kilkee. The swim will be a 1200 – 1500 metre event finishing at Newfoundout, West End, Kilkee– Entry Fee is €25. Registration at the Dive Centre, East End, Kilkee from 1am to 2pm. There will also be a Small Bay Swim for swimmers aged 14 years and under at 2pm. and will take place from the Bay at Sandycove and proceed to the Pier at the East End. Registration for this event will also take place in person on the morning of Saturday 10 th August from 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m. at the Dive Centre at the East End, Kilkee. – Entry Fee €5.

*due to wind conditions forecasted, the event, which was originally taking place on Saturday, August 10, will now take place at the same times on Sunday 11th August.