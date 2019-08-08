EXCLUSIVE: Love Island winner Greg O'Shea claims: "All I did was go on a two-week holiday!”

LOVE ISLAND 2019 winner Greg O’Shea returned home to Limerick on Wednesday to a flurry of fans and media never before seen in Shannon Airports arrivals.

The 24-year-old Corbally man, who won the hit ITV series of the summer just a week ago, was met with crowds in their hundreds.

Greg, who entered the villa just two weeks before winning, took home his half of the £50k prize he shares with Amber Gill.

In an exclusive interview with the Limerick Leader looking over King John’s Castle, Greg revealed that he never expected the homecoming he received, as he claims: “All I did was go on a two-week holiday!”

When asked how he’s handling his new-found fame, the Seven’s player said: “ITV prepared us for everything, they’re incredible and mentally prepared us for all of this.

“I guess with the IRFU I’m used to all this media, but obviously on a much lesser scale,” he added.

“It’s an Irish thing I guess as well, we never get too worked up about anything either - we just have fun with it.”

Greg said he could never have imagined the turnout at Shannon Airport, adding: “I honestly didn’t think there would be that many people there, I thought it would just be my family and friends but all the screaming and stuff - it was bizarre.

“Shannon Airport were incredible for sorting things out for me, so I’m very thankful for them.”

Greg was approached by Love Island producers a couple of months ago, when the series first started, but declined their offer on multiple occasions due to team commitments before eventually bagging his appearance in the final fortnight.

The young man, who came out of a long-term relationship last year said: “Me and my boys always joked about going on the show, and I was watching the first six weeks thinking ‘these lads have no idea I’m going on this thing,’ - I only told my parents and best friend.”

“It was great of the IRFU to let me go on, because it all could have gone wrong but the right side of me came out, the true side,” he laughed.

The Love Island winner, who now has over a million Instagram followers to his name, will receive 14 months of direct care from Love Island producers, and praises ITV for the support and care given.

When asked if he plans to make any more TV appearances, Greg said: “I don’t think so, I’ve been offered a few TV shows here and there but I want to get home and be with family now and get back into rugby - I miss it.”

The ex-Munster Academy player will rejoin his IRFU Sevens team later this month ahead of preseason.

“I’d say the lads on the team will absolutely rinse me but that’s just rugby banter, if you’re not getting slagged you’re probably not welcome,” he laughed.

“Amber can’t wait to get to one of my tournaments, hopefully now she’ll come soon and meet my family and friends and I’ll definitely be over to Newcastle soon too to see her,” he added.

Amber didn’t join Greg for his homecoming, but Greg says that the Newcastle woman will join him “very soon”.

The couple, who are exclusively dating but not yet official, have stated they plan to keep their relationship going despite the long-distance.

“Three weeks ago, I was just finished the Rugby Europe Olympic Qualifier in France, a few days later I walked onto Love Island met Amber Gill and ten days later again we walked away as winners.”

“I’ve missed Limerick, missed being around family and friends so I can’t wait to spend a bit of time with them. I can’t wait to sleep in my own bed,” he laughed.

Welcoming the Love Island star off the flight, Acting CEO of Shannon Group, Mary Considine said: “Greg represents Ireland at international level in rugby and has now put Limerick and Ireland on the map by winning Love Island, this hugely popular reality TV show.

“Both he and his family, coming from Limerick, are no strangers to Shannon and we were delighted to have them flying through the airport during the Love Island series and particularly today to welcome him home.”

When asked if he’s broken the nice-guys-finish-last rule, Greg simply says: “It’s just me and the way my parents raised me - if that’s labeled a nice guy then I suppose I am!

“I was just doing me, and being myself - that’s the Irish way of doing things, we take it in our stride.”

As for his immediate plans, he revealed: “I’m going to go see my grandparents now, have a cup of tea and see what they think of the whole thing!”

After the interview, Greg visited the Children's Ark in University Hospital Limerick, the Children’s Ark is the only inpatient facility for sick children in the MidWest.