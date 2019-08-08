Owner clears up confusion over iconic Limerick shop that had shut down and reveals new plans

THE unit housing Ivan’s in Caherdavin looks likely to re-open in the near future, with the Leader learning its owners have funds in place to invest and renovate.

There was confusion in the community this week when Ivan’s at the Ennis Road did not open, with posters suggesting it was closed until further notice.

However, business sources have indicated to this newspaper that the current owners have funding available and there are hopes the landmark premises will be renovated and “re-open in the near future.”

The news has been welcomed by local Fine Gael councillor Olivia O’Sullivan, who lives close to the site.

“People were very worried when they saw the closure notice, as it is so close to the community. The hopes are it is going to be relaunched, and wed would obviously welcome new business in there. I’d hope the owners of the building would have a strong plan for it,” she said.

What is unclear is what form any new business on site will take – whether it will retain the decades old title of Ivan’s, or a new company will be put in its place.

Cllr O’Sullivan said there has been an element of disappointment in Caherdavin at the lack of information forthcoming after the sudden closure on Tuesday.

“It’s a shame we did not have more news about what was happening there as so many people were asking,” she said, “I think the confusion will probably subside once something new goes in there. Obviously, we’d hope the building will once again be used as a business.”

It’s the second time in five years the popular cake store, which had added a restaurant to its premises had closed.

Back in 2014, the shop, formerly owned by Monard businessman, the late Ivan Cremins, closed after almost 40 years trading.

It re-opened the following year after a €200,000 fit out as a bakery, delicatessen, cafe and cake store.​ It’s understood around 30 staff are affected on this occasion.