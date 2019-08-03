Secret to keeping the cool in the kitchen is ‘be organised’

What time do you get up?

I’m usually up by 7am.

What is your normal breakfast?

I keep my own hens so I would usually have poached eggs in the morning.

Do you go for a walk or to the gym before/after the kitchen?

I like to hike/walk and I live in Ballina/Killaloe so I have the perfect environment for hiking /walking.

You arrive at kitchen at what time?

I would arrive at 9am.

What are your first duties?

My first priority would be to check the business of the day, and from there I would tidy and organise the fridges and then do the ordering.

How many cups of coffee/tea would you drink a day?

I would drink 3-4 espressos a day

What is normal lunch - do you have a favourite place?

I’m lucky that my wife is excellent cook and we both would cook a lot at home, so I’m spoiled for choice really.

We like to cook as much healthy and organic produce as possible, so I would have to say my favourite place is Home.

Do you have many meetings during the day?

It would vary, but usually yes.

What time do you finish up at?

Usually around 7, if we have a event or wedding it would be later.

Do you watch much television?

Not really.

Do you read the newspapers?

I would read a lot of books mainly.

What do you do to relax?

I took up learning the guitar about a year and half ago, so that’s my relax time.

Are you able to leave the Kitchen behind?

I’m lucky that we have a great team of chefs in the Castletroy Park so I know when I leave, the standard remains the same.

What is a perfect work day?

No day is the same but I personally get a great buzz from a job well done and the constant good feedback from our customers.

Do you ever lose 'the cool' and if so what would make you annoyed?

I have to say that I never lose the cool, and the secret to that is to be organised.