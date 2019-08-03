Rare auctioned silver spoons to remain here in Limerick 

TWO rare Limerick Silver spoons which were up for auction in Newcastle West a fortnight ago have been acquired by Limerick Museum.

The curator of the museum, Dr Matthew Potter said the two acquisitions, one a basting spoon, the second a teaspoon would be welcome additions to the museum’s already extensive collection of Limerick Silver.

“The Limerick Silver collection is one of the most important parts of our collection,” he explained to the Limerick Leader. It is also one of the largest public collections although there are one or two large private collections, he added.

The high-point of Limerick Silver ran from 1750 to 1815, he continued, and it coincided with the golden age of the Georgian Era and the building of Georgian Limerick. In many ways, Dr Potter pointed out, the level of silver produced could be regarded as a measure of Limerick’s prosperity.

Limerick was in third place in Ireland, behind Dublin and Cork, for the production of silverware, he continued. In 1700, Limerick had 10 goldsmiths working in silver but by 1800, the number had expanded to 80.

“A great deal of the silver produced in Limerick at that stage was what we call flatware: knives, forks, spoons, salvers, teapots and coffeepots, items to do with eating and drinking,” he explained.

Because less was produced than for example in Dublin, Limerick Silver is now considered rare and valuable. It is also, Dr Potter pointed out, of very high quality.

The silver basting spoon by Joseph Johns of Limerick dates from 1760, according to auctioneer Pat O’Donovan who valued it at €1200-€1,600 but got €1,700 when it went under the hammer on July 21. Joseph Johns was regarded as one of Limerick’s ‘most accomplished and prolific” silversmiths, he said. The Limerick silver teaspoon by Robert O’Shaughnessy dates from about 1820. The auctioneer’s estimate is €200-€400 was also exceeded on the day. “It just goes to show how rare items can still be found at so-called country auctions,” Mr O’Donovan said.

The Limerick Silver collection can be viewed at the Limerick Museum from 10am to 5pm each day from Monday to Friday. Admission is free and the museum is now open through lunch.