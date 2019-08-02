Shannon Group seeks new CEO

THE Shannon Group has formally opened the applications process for a new chief executive officer.

It comes after Matthew Thomas stepped aside from the high-profile role earlier this year.

Set up in late 2014, Shannon group is a commercial semi-state body bringing together Shannon Airport, Shannon Commercial Properties, Shannon Heritage and the International Aviation Services Centre in the town’s free zone.

Shannon Group has employed pwc to lead the search for its new chief executive, who will be tasked on focusing on the implementation of the Shannon group’s strategic plan.

For more information, call Michelle Stokes at 01-7925538.