Green Flag flies over Limerick park

A Green Flag now flies proudly over the People’s Park after it was chosen as one of the latest recipients of the internationally recognised Green Flag Awards.

The Green Flag Award scheme recognises and rewards well managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for the management of recreational outdoor spaces around the world.

It aims to encourage the provision of good quality public parks and green spaces that are managed in environmentally sustainable ways and encourages high environmental performance and good management.

They are judged every year by a peer jury of green space experts.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “This award is a huge honour for all who work in the Parks Section of the Council. The People’s Park plays an integral part in making Limerick city an attractive place to live.”