Limerick to mark Heritage Week 2019 with pastimes from the past times

LIMERICK’S Heritage Week 2019 will showcase a host of unique events celebrating Irish pastimes from the past times.

Heritage Week, which takes place nationwide from August 17 to 25, will showcase the joy, diversity and accessibility that can be found within our country’s rich heritage.

Events taking place in Limerick include an open studio day with artist, blacksmith and sculptor Eric O'Neill, an informal lecture on Passing Time with the Georgians: Irish Landed Society and Musical Culture at No 2 Pery Square, and access to Limerick's oldest building: Saint Mary's Cathedral.

Speaking on the importance of Heritage week, Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, Josepha Madigan, said:

“I pay tribute to the hundreds of individuals and communities across Ireland who, every year, give of themselves to stage events and share their interest in heritage with the public at large. This commitment is the backbone of our heritage, and it is more important than ever, given the imperatives around climate action that we nurture those who nurture our heritage.”

With over 2,000 events taking place throughout the country, there is undoubtedly an event for everyone. All registered events are listed on www.heritageweek.ie.