A TIPPERARY business woman won best-dressed – by wearing a dress from her own, newly set-up boutique.

Jozette Harnett, who hails from Thurles, bagged the Crescent Shopping Centre Twilight Most Stylish Lady prize on Thursday evening, July 25 at Limerick Racecourse.

Jozette looked stunning in a Bea white dress with teal flowers which she revealed is from her new boutique and online store Secret Silhouette in Thurles, which opened for business just four weeks ago.

The look was completed with a beautiful teal headpiece with white and green flowers and an intricate gold design by Melody Millinery based in Wexford.

Jozette also wore lime green shoes from online store Asos and a lime green clutch bag borrowed from a friend.

The lucky lady won a €250 gift voucher from the Crescent Shopping Centre and a Seiko gold plated solar power watch from Neville Jewellers.