Community:Sensory garden brings out the best in Limerick neighbourhood

A SPECIAL garden in a Limerick neighbourhood is bringing two communities together - with the seeds of success they planted together starting to blossom.

An area of grass that was previously wet swamplands has been transformed into a unique sensory garden, taking pride of place near Monaleen Park.

In what originally started as a wildlife garden project among local residents, students of the nearby Innovation Centre got involved when they heard of the garden’s success in last year’s Going for Gold awards.

Monaleen resident Kevin Haugh welcomed the collaboration with open arms, along with many other members of the community.

“This is one of the best places to live in terms of goodwill, it’s the goodness of the people that you really see here, the garden is nothing in comparison to that,” said Kevin.

The retired Galvone school teacher added: “It’s a collective energy, it brings people together. The students can proudly say ‘that’s my tree, that’s my blackcurrant bush’.”

Bernie Bonfil, who works with the students of the Innovation group, which is supported by the Daughters of Charity Service, said that the students are “shining” since helping out in the garden.

The students worked independently in recent weeks to organise the launch of the sensory garden, which took place on Friday July 26, complete with a barbeque.

“It was a lot of organisation but it was worth it, it helped with their communication, social and interaction skills - it’s great,” said Bernie.

Attending the launch was Mayor of Limerick, Cllr Michael Sheahan, who said: “I’m absolutely delighted to be here, I remember this place when it was just a swamp!

“To see the work that is being done here is great, it’s a win-win for everybody. I would hope that more groups will use this garden here, and I know the community would encourage people to do so,” Cllr Sheahan added.

“The council have given a little help, it’s important that when a committee is prepared to do something themselves that their local authority would support them in some way.

“We would hope that more communities would follow suit with their vacant spaces, this could be the first of many sensory gardens throughout Limerick.”