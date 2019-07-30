Man with ‘bad record’ warned he faces jail following Limerick court appearance 

JACOB Marzec, of Old Kildimo was ordered to do 140 hours community service or face five months imprisonment in lieu when he was convicted, at Newcastle West court, of driving without insurance Bishop St, Newcastle West on July 20 last year.

Judge Mary Larkin also disqualified him from driving for eight years noting that he had six previous convictions for driving without insurance.

Marzec was also convicted of driving with excess alcohol on the same date and fined €300 with a further fine of €300 for driving without a licence.

“He has a bad record,” solicitor Michael O’Donnell acknowledged. His friends had asked him to drive them to the off-licence to get more drink. But his brother had now taken him “under his wing” and had warned him he would be going back to Poland on a one-way ticket unless he changed his ways.

“There is no doubt he has a bad alcohol problem,” Mr O’Donnell said but his two nights in custody had woken him up. His client was now cycling to work and attending AA meetings.

“The next time he comes in here he is going to jail,” Judge Larkin warned.