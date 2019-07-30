New vice president for research appointed at University of Limerick

UNIVERSITY of Limerick's Governing Authority has approved the appointment of Professor Norelee Kennedy as vice president for research (VPR).

Professor Kennedy is an Associate Professor of Physiotherapy and Head of School of Allied Health at UL, and will take up the new position in January.

UL president Dr Des Fitzgerald said he was “very happy to announce that the Governing Authority has just approved the appointment of Professor Norelee Kennedy as vice president for research.

“I want to congratulate Prof Kennedy on her appointment and wish her every success in this critical role.

“The Research function is vital to the future of the University. Indeed the importance of Research to the University sector in Ireland generally is now gaining significant attention. Research and Innovation will also form a main pillar of the new UL Strategic Plan which will be launched in the coming semester,” he added.

Prof Kennedy has worked as an academic in UL for over 14 years and as Head of School of Allied Health for five years. The Tipperary native graduated from Trinity College Dublin with a BSc Physiotherapy in 1999 and a PhD in 2004.

Her research focuses on focuses on inflammatory arthritis and physical activity in exercise.

She said she was “delighted to take on the role of Vice President for Research at University of Limerick. I am very proud and honoured to be taking on this role. It is an extremely important role for the University and as an academic in UL for the last 14 years, I am very proud of UL and the research that we do.

“It is such an exciting opportunity to look at the next phase of research for UL. We have an excellent base in what we are doing in our research here and I think there are opportunities to look at new ways of bringing people together to work in interdisciplinary ways.

“I am a physiotherapist by background and have been research active for over 20 years. My research focus is on people who have arthritis and I have worked very closely with them and their communities in understanding what is important to them and to research needs. That is something I would like to bring to this research role and also to see at the heart of research at UL, that we are fully engaged with our people and our communities.

“My vision is that we would build on the excellent research that we have established here at University of Limerick and continue to broaden the research that we do and to ensure that, through an interdisciplinary approach and working together, we will continue to ensure that research is engaged and has excellent impact and value for the communities and the people that we work with and the research partners that we engage with nationally and internationally,” she added.

The VPR at UL is a member of the Executive Committee with responsibility for the research affairs.