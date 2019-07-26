'Insulting and predatory': Dublin Airport slammed over Ryder Cup tweet

BOSSES at Dublin Airport have been accused of engaging in “insulting and predatory” marketing over a tweet in which it referred to itself as “the key gateway” for visitors to the 2026 Ryder Cup.

In the wake of Limerick’s Adare Manor winning the right to host the prestigious golf tournament, Dublin Airport took to social media to say: “We look forward to being the key gateway for overseas visitors attending #RyderCup2026 which will take place @TheAdareManor in Limerick.”

There has been a huge backlash to the message, with many pointing out Shannon Airport is less than a half an hour's drive away from Adare Manor.

Mayor of Clare Cathal Crowe said: “It’s rather insulting and predatory to the Mid-West region at a time when there is jubilation knowing the Ryder Cup is coming. It’s not a new departure from the Dublin Airport Authority. They already have large billboards at Coonagh advertising them to be the airport for the region. It’s not right.”

Despite this, Dublin Airport appeared to harden its position, with a later tweet in response to someone defending Shannon saying: “We’ll welcome more overseas visitors for the event as we’re a much larger airport with much greater connectivity to Britain, the US, and continental Europe. Overseas visitors using Dublin Airport go to all 32 counties on the island.”

Some Twitter users took an ironic approach to the Tweet.

One user wrote: Ah now in fairness, would Shannon not be the key gateway for an event in Limerick?That’s like Cork claiming to be part of Ireland’s ancient east.....”

Another added: “Back off, Shannon Airport can handle this.”

“What sit in traffic on the M50 and then negotiate the N/M7. What fun'. Fly to Shannon Airport instead,” was another Twitter user’s take.

However, Mayor of Limerick Cllr Micheal Sheahan said it is down to Shannon Airport to up its game.

“I have to commend Dublin Airport for having the business acumen to see an opportunity. What is our local airport doing? Dublin were off the mark quickly in promoting their airport, while at the same time I am disappointed Shannon Airport has not been off the blocks as quickly as Dublin Airport.”

It’s something that Mayor Crowe agreed with saying: “We need to an awful lot better. It’s up to Shannon to play that same game and really push Shannon to the fore. I think they are often reticent in their marketing approach. It was best seen in the Irish Open when they just tweeted one thing during the entire week. Their marketing is rather poor, I would say.”

The Limerick Leader has contacted both Shannon Airport and Dublin Airport for comment.