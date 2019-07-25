How Limerick has reacted to M&S' city centre plans

LIMERICK has gone into a social media frenzy, following the announcement that the city will finally get a much-awaited Marks & Spencer store.

The retail giant will be the anchor tenant for a major €60 million development at Arthur’s Quay.

Twitter has been inundated with commentary with everyone wanting their say on the plans for the new store.

Metropolitan cathaoirleach. Cllr James Collins, welcomed the news.

"This M&S announcement is welcome as a long-awaited boost to Limerick city’s retail offering, which in tandem with new UL riverside campus at Sarsfield Bridge will revitalise the Arthur’s quay area of the city centre. It’s good for consumers and good for the city," he said.

The Rubberbandits brought up the city's apparent inferiority complex regarding the lack of a Marks & Spencer.

This is about the 9th time this happened in a decade We have this really weird insecurity in Limerick where we think the rest of the country will see us as a legitimate city once we have an M&S. Goway, we're class. https://t.co/RbMcOK194F — Rubber Bandits (@Rubberbandits) July 24, 2019

RTE journalist and Limerick native Maria Flannery also touched on the subject.

I never shop at M&S but somehow my childhood was defined by the collective inferiority complex brought about by Galway and Cork having one and not us.



Anyone not from Limerick wouldn't understand https://t.co/sUPVuxc4JO — Maria Flannery (@mariaflan) July 24, 2019

For many people, the news brought back memories.

My mam is finally getting the M&S store in Limerick she has been talking about for the last 30 years! https://t.co/LwccnUOmcl — Brendan Miller (@brendanzpmiller) July 25, 2019

Some were less than impressed with the news.

Does my absolute head in! AS IF M&S will save Limerick! — Rebecca O'Hare (@Rebecca_ResLife) July 25, 2019

While some took the opportunity to have a laugh.