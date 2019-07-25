How Limerick has reacted to M&S' city centre plans

Marks and Spencer identify site in heart of Limerick City

 Retail giant finally set to rubber-stamp city move

LIMERICK has gone into a social media frenzy, following the announcement that the city will finally get a much-awaited Marks & Spencer store. 

The retail giant will be the anchor tenant for a major €60 million development at Arthur’s Quay.

Twitter has been inundated with commentary with everyone wanting their say on the plans for the new store.

Metropolitan cathaoirleach. Cllr James Collins, welcomed the news.

"This M&S announcement is welcome as a long-awaited boost to Limerick city’s retail offering, which in tandem with new UL riverside campus at Sarsfield Bridge will revitalise the Arthur’s quay area of the city centre. It’s good for consumers and good for the city," he said.

The Rubberbandits brought up the city's apparent inferiority complex regarding the lack of a Marks & Spencer.

RTE journalist and Limerick native Maria Flannery also touched on the subject.

For many people, the news brought back memories.

Some were less than impressed with the news.

While some took the opportunity to have a laugh.