Limerick festival makes a massive splash to win top industry award

LIMERICK’S May Bank Holiday festival has won a prestigious industry award.

Riverfest, which drew over 120,000 people to the city centre this year, beat off competition from festivals and other events across the country to win Best Event at this year’s Event Industry Awards.

These celebrate excellence and showcase the very highest standards in Ireland's event industry.

The 11th annual ceremony took place recently at Citywest Hotel in Dublin, where Riverfest Limerick also won ‘Best Live Event’ on top of the overall award.

The ceremony recognises the varied nature of live events in Ireland and stand-out categories include Best Live Event, Best Event Team, Best Awards Ceremony and Best In-House Event Team.

Sheila Deegan, culture and arts officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “The increased investment by the elected members has ensured the development of Riverfest into a national event of scale. In 2019 the footprint of the festival extended from Limerick Docks to King John’s Castle and the presence of locally based but internationally known Fidget Feet gave a real spectacle feeling to this year’s event.”

James Gavin, the managing director of Grooveyard, which delivered the event said: “It’s an amazing accolade to achieve, both for Riverfest and for Limerick”

Riverfest bested other events in the country including the New Year’s Eve Festival in Dublin and Seafest to win the top award.

Overall, 27 awards were presented on the night.