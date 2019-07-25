Marks and Spencer ‘essential to the future of Limerick city’

THERE has been a huge welcome for the news that retail giant Marks and Spencer is set to become the anchor tenant at Arthur’s Quay Shopping Centre.

As revealed by the Limerick Leader, the fashion store is set to move into the landmark shopping centre as part of its €60m redevelopment.

The firm has signed heads of agreement with Tiernan Properties, which has confirmed it will shortly begin the planning process for a “transformational” redevelopment of the site.

Metropolitan district council leader James Collins said this project, alongside the University of Limerick (UL) takeover of the former Dunnes Stores site will “revitalise the whole of the Arthur’s Quay area”.

“These are the building blocks of the Limerick of the future. It’s obviously great news that there is a major retailer investing in Limerick City. What Limerick needs is footfall. Unfortunately a lot of shoppers are not shopping in the city, they are going to the centres in the outskirts. Hopefully Marks and Spencer will be one element f an improvement in Limerick’s retail offering,” Cllr Collins told the Limerick Leader.

Businesswoman Helen O’Donnell said the investment of Marks and Spencer is “essential to the future” of the city centre.

“Whatever people think of Marks and Spencer, the biggest asset of this is it will draw other retailers. For a city our size. I know retail is changing, the international dimension of retail is changing, but Marks and Spencer is essential for a city of our size,” she said.

Auctioneer Gordon Kearney added: “It’s another huge positive step for the city in combination with UL taking over the site in Sarsfield Street, and the rugby museum. We can take courage now that other large retailers will be attracted to the city. We have many good anchor tenants – the likes of Brown Thomas and Debenhams. We need further attractors and Marks and Spencer is one of them.”

He said on a personal level he is “delighted” for the Tiernan family, which took ownership of Arthur’s Quay in the 1980s.

Mayor Michael Sheahan said: “We welcome all projects commercial and otherwise to the city which will enhance it.”

And Senator Kieran O’Donnell described the news as “massive” and “another strong vote of confidence in the future of Limerick City”.

“It’s on an iconic site overlooking the river. I think when you look at UL coming into the old Dunnes Stores site alongside, that whole ara of city within three years will be transformed,” the Fine Gael man added.

“On a multitude of levels, it’s a positive news story for the city.”