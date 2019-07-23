Unique new band marches for the first time in Limerick at Pride parade

HISTORY was made at the Limerick Pride parade as Ireland’s first LGBT marching band took part in the event.

The brainchild of Westbury man Andrew Jordan, the Diversity marching band was put together in readiness for the annual parade which celebrates the culture of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people.

It has 42 members from around the country – including 15 from Limerick.​

Now, following their debut on Shannonside, they are preparing to march in other Pride parades both nationally – and maybe even internationally!

Andrew said: “It’s primarily an LGBT band, but friends, allies and supporters are welcome. We have a whole range of people from around the country in the group – from Cork, Tipperary, Waterford, Kilkenny, Roscommon and Galway.”

The band played a selection of upbeat songs in the Limerick Pride parade, attended by an estimated 3,000 people.

He revealed the group rehearsed for just 90 minutes ahead of the parade.

“People really enjoyed it, so I think it is something we are going to try and continue. As we are from all around the country, it won’t be something we will be doing on a weekly basis, but definitely at the different Pride events,” he said.

The group are following in the footsteps of the army band, which took place in Dublin Pride last year.

In order to make up the group, Andrew, who works at the Redemptorist Centre for Music and is a conductor with the Boherbuoy Band used his extensive contacts from around the country.

The group is on the look out for new members.

For more information, you can email pridebandireland@gmail.com, search Diversity Marching Band on Facebook, or call 061-314924.