Firearms and ammunition seized at halting site in Limerick

A firearm, shell casings and ammunition have been seized by gardai at a halting site in Southill, Limerick City.

The weapon was seized as part of a planned search operation by gardai from Roxboro Road.

The search was conducted following reports on Tuesday, July 16, of a firearm being discharged at the halting site.

So far, no arrests have been made.

In a statement gardai said:

“On Wednesday July 17, Gardaí at Roxboro Road conducted a planned search operation at a halting site in Southill, Limerick City where a firearm, shell casings and ammunition were seized.

“This search was conducted following an earlier response to reports on Tuesday 16th July 2019 of a firearm being discharged at the halting site. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”