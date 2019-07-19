Tributes paid following passing of Limerick garda

TRIBUTES have been paid to a long-serving former detective garda, who died this week.

Tom Comyns, who spent the majority of his career on the force, passed away suddenly on Wednesday last.

A respected member of An Garda Siochana as well as an athlete outside of work, Mr Comyns joined the agency in the early 1960s, and was quickly promoted to the role of detective garda, where he served in the Henry Street crime office.

A native of Kilkee, Mr Comyns was originally stationed at John Street, which closed in the early 1960s. Then he moved to William Street, where he was appointed to the role of Detective. Latterly, he lived in Dooradoyle.

His long-time colleague, retired garda Martin Fitzpatrick described him as “a great guy all around”.

"He was much admired and conscientious, and was diligent in his work. I will remember his humour and wit. He was just great company. You could put your life in his hands, he was so trustworthy,” he said.

Mr Comyns shined on both the athletics track and the rugby pitch, turning out for Garryowen as a winger for a number of years.

“He was a very good athlete, winning a lot of sprint medals in garda sports tournaments around country,” Mr Fitzpatrick said.

The former detective garda passed these genes to his son Thomas, who was part of the Irish relay team in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.

Sean Lynch, who served on the force in Limerick for 30 years, described Mr Comyns as a “wonderful man” and a “role model”.

“He was a wonderful man. He was very good at what he did. He was very humane in whomever he dealt with. He was a role model for the rest of us to follow. Our sympathies to his family, his colleagues and ex-colleagues,” the Patrickswell man said.

Tom, or Tommy as friends knew him, was the beloved husband of Maura (nee Glynn). Dearly loved father of Ger, Mary, Suzanne and Tommy Brother of the late Colm (Bro. Matthias). Sadly missed by his Daughters-in-law Linda and Sarah, sons-in-law Denis and Brian, grandchildren, brothers Noel and Michael, sister Mary (O’ Connor), brothers- in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

He will be reposing st St Paul’s Church in Dooradoyle, Limerick this Friday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. His requiem Mass takes place on Saturday at 11.30pm followed by burial in Castlemungret Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to a charity of your choice.

May he rest in peace.