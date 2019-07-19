Show the star of active, lively weekend ahead in Limerick

IT’S Show Time in Newcastle West this Sunday and all the indications are it will be a bumper one, with a Food Village, a lucrative Treasure Hunt, family entertainment as well as top class horse and pony events and an expanded cattle section.

“Our aim is to create a great day out for all the family and bring local people together,” show spokeswoman Jennifer Leonard said this week. Pointing out that the Newcastle West Show is now in its second century, people sometimes forget that horses “are only one element of our programme”, she added. “As a community run show, kept alive by volunteers, there has been a major emphasis placed on attractions for local families to enjoy on the day,” she said. “Newcastle West Show is a symbol of hope that the town is capable of capturing the commitment, energy and enthusiasm needed to pull off the biggest family fun day around.”

A new addition this year is the family treasure hunt with a €500 prize fund. “This will bring families together as they use team work to figure out the clues and find and photograph the answers from all around the show grounds to be in with a chance to win,” Ms Leonard continued. Spot prizes for creativity with the photography will also be awarded.

This year’s Food Village will also offer more, with a range of offerings, from pizza to pork baps, coffee to vegan and more besides. There will also be a dedicated picnic area, a magic show, an animal road show, bouncy castles, face painting, rides and games. In addition there will be competitions for bonny baby, best dressed lady, best dressed man and glamorous granny while the family dog can also take his or chances in the Dog Show.

Vintage cars and machinery will be on display and the show will also include carriage driving.

The livestock showing section of the show has been making a strong comeback in recent years and this year there is a €10,000 prize fund and live show rings instead of two. There will also be sheep, goat, poultry, donkey and miniature horse showing on the day.

The equestrian highlights include the Munster 1.35m Grand Prix and the three- year-old loose jumping competition which is a qualifier for the Royal Dublin Horse Show and Millstreet International Horse Show.

In addition, there are working hunter and show hunter competitions as well as dressage and pony competitions.

“The side saddle competition brings a sense of tradition to the show and illustrates the strong bond between horse and rider,” Ms Leonard pointed out.

The Show takes place in Leonard’s farm at Ballynoe, Castlemahon, just off the Bruff Line.

Just follow the signs. Gates open early for competitors, the Treasure Hunt starts at 10am and family fun at noon.

Meanwhile, cyclists in their hundreds are expected in Glin this Sunday for the Knights of Glin charity cycle race.

There will be three distances on the day 80km, 95km and 110km and registration is online or on the day. This year’s funds will go towards the development of a safe drop-and-collect area outside the local national school of St Fergus. All are welcome.

Tournafulla and District Vintage club is holding it annual road run and family day also this Sunday. The road run starts at 10am and all tractors, cars and bikes are welcome. The family day starts at 1pm, with live music, a barbecue, Giggles the Clown, a jiving competition and lots more.

Proceeds go to Pieta House Limerick and Crumlin Children’s Hospital.