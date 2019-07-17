Thousands expected to take part in Limerick women's mini marathon 

AROUND 3,000 people are expected to take part in this year’s Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon.

This year marks the events 21st birthday, as well as being the fourth consecutive year of Cook Medical’s title sponsorship, with further sponsorship confirmed until 2021.

Angela Moloney, director of Ethics & Compliance, EMEA, at Cook Medical said: “We’re proud to be part of such a long-standing event that celebrates the women of Limerick and encourages people to improve their health and fitness.

“We are trying to get as many women as possible out on that road on September 29. Hopefully we will have close to 3,000, but I am hoping we will break the 3,000 mark this year. With all the branding we have on offer this year, I think we might do it,” Ms Moloney added.

The event kicks off at 12 noon on Sunday, September 29 at the University of Limerick Sports Arena.

Participants of all ages will run, jog, or walk the 5 km and 10 km courses while raising funds for personally chosen charities in Limerick, the Midwest and nationwide.

Race Director John Cleary said: “I have been involved over the last six or seven years. It is an iconic event now for Limerick. We will have around 3,000 participants. So it's a huge event for the local charities. It has gone from strength to strength. The 21st year of this event is a significant milestone.

“We are looking forward to seeing women of all ages and abilities taking part on Sunday September 29.”

To register for the Cook Medical Women’s Mini Marathon, visit limerickminimarathon.com

