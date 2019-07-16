Retrofitting talk for homes and businesses in Limerick

AN information session about retrofitting houses and businesses will take place in Limerick on Tuesday, July 23.

The event is being hosted by Tait House Community Enterprise, working in collaboration with the Tipperary Energy Agency.

This information session comes on the back of the recent Climate Action Plan which was announced by government last month.

The retroﬁtting delivery model will group retroﬁts together, support the leverage of smart ﬁnance, and ensure easy pay-back methods to fast track delivery of the Government's ambitious targets – one of which is the installation of 400,000 heat pumps in existing buildings by 2030.

This event is free to attend and takes place at Tait House Community Enterprise, Collins Avenue on July 23 at 6.30pm.