Rescue boat comes to assistance of grounded cruiser on Lough Derg

Lough Derg RNLI was called into action on Sunday evening to go to the assistance of six people, four adults and two young children, on a 35ft cruiser aground inside the Mountaineer Buoy at Ryan’s Point, on the eastern shore of Lough Derg.

When the lifeboat came alongside, crew established that all people on board the casualty vessel were safe and unharmed and wearing their lifejackets. Two RNLI volunterers were transferred to the cruiser and, once satisfied that the vessel was not holed, set up for a tow.

The lifeboat took the vessel off the rocks and out into safe water, where an RNLI volunteer ensured that the drives, steering and rudder were in good working order. Once the cruiser was safely under way and making way to their next harbour, the lifeboat returned to Station.

Peter Kennedy, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users ‘to plan your passage and pay close attention to the navigational buoys that mark safe water on the lake’. The lifeboat was ready for service again at 10.12pm