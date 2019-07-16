UHL in ‘clear crisis’ amid week of major overcrowding

THE TROLLEY crisis at University Hospital Limerick needs an “urgent and immediate” response, as the hospital equalled the national overcrowding record last week.

That is according to Labour’s Jan O’Sullivan who was reacting to the major levels of overcrowding when there were 81 patients being treated on trolleys in the emergency department and in the wards on Thursday morning.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation said that UHL is in “clear crisis” and that a “major emergency plan” is now needed to deal with the issue.

The UL Hospitals Group has urged the public to consider their care options before attending the emergency department. The week of major overcrowding follows a “busy weekend” and a delay in discharges across the hospital group.

In a public statement, Deputy O’Sullivan said the situation is “beyond breaking point”.

“It is incredible that we have 81 people on trolleys in the hospital today, in the month of July with other days not much better. This requires an urgent and immediate response.

“Such a response is justified because the situation is so intolerable for the patients concerned and because the underlying cause is the under-resourcing of our region in comparison to other Health regions. This is backed up by facts and figures in the public arena.”

INMO’s Limerick representative, Mary Fogarty said: “Nurses expect additional strain on the health service in winter, but in mid-July UHL is in crisis mode. We are gravely concerned about the capacity of the service to provide safe care to patients.”

“We need to halt all activity at the hospital with the exception of emergency admissions, to enable the hospital to bring about a controlled and safe environment for patients.”