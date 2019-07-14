Lifesaving business plan by Limerick entrepreneur could transform rescues

Tell us a little bit about Deepseek

Deepseek is a technology company specialising in artificial intelligence. For our first product we are building a drone-based river rescue system named Droneseek. We are developing innovative algorithms that allow drones to work in parallel with human rescue efforts, and relay critical information back to ground crews. This disruptive new technology will accelerate the initial response times for rescues, increasing the chances of successful rescue for persons who enter the water.

What does your role entail?

At the moment I am wearing many hats in my role! I'm a software developer, promoter, business representative and product designer to name but a few. I’m very much enjoying this exciting time at the beginning of forming the business.

Where were you born and raised?

I was born and raised in Dooradoyle, and then moved out to Clarina where I am currently living.

What is your educational background?

For primary school, I attended An Modhscoil in O’Connell Avenue, before going to secondary school at Ardscoil Ris. I did an undergraduate course at the University of Limerick (UL) in electronic and computer engineering, where I gained first class honours. My postgraduate is also from UL, where I am a PhD candidate in artificial intelligence systems.

How did you get to where you are today?

My electronic and computer engineering degree from UL has given me the theoretical and hands-on skills to build a business in the technology sector. I have always had an interest in business and its fantastic that I can combine my technical knowledge with my desire to run my own business.

Why did you decide to join the company?

The idea for the formation of this business came about in February 2018 when I witnessed a person enter the River Shannon. In the following minutes, there was a frenzied attempt to keep track of the person’s location from the river bank as they were swept away due to strong currents. Following this incident, the idea for Deepseek was developed in order to accelerate the response times in a rescue attempt and to give further support to the heroic efforts of the rescue services.

What are your goals for the next 12 months?

To develop and test our Droneseek system for river rescues in the River Shannon.

Who do you admire in business?

I would look up to Dr. Paddy Finn, the founder of Electricity Exchange. I had the privilege of working with Paddy over the past number of years and he is the ultimate professional. He has created an incredibly innovative company in Electricity Exchange which is an extremely pleasant and rewarding place to work.

In business and life, are you guided by any particular motto?

The world needs dreamers, and the world needs doers. But above all, the world needs dreamers who do.

Away from work, what are your pastimes and hobbies?

I play hurling for Mungret St Paul’s GAA club!