Limerick hurler donates All-Ireland jersey to west Limerick fundraiser

LIMERICK hurler Seamus Flanagan has kindly donated a signed jersey from the All-Ireland final to a monster raffle.

It will be held on Friday, July 19 at 8pm in Castlemahon Hall in aid of the Pat O'Brien Trust Fund. The passing of the GAA stalwart left the community reeling. Feohanagh Castlemahon GAA Club set up the fund to help ensure financial security for the education of his beloved daughters. All proceeds will go to the trust fund.

The first prize is €1,000; 2. €500; 3. a weekend away; 4. two All-Ireland hurling tickets; 5. two All-Ireland football tickets. A signed jersey from the starting Limerick 2018 All-Ireland hurling team will be raffled on the night to a lucky person thanks to Seamus Flanagan. Everybody that attends will get a free raffle ticket for the jersey. Entry is free.

Tickets are €10 or a book of three €20. Available from Coughlan’s shop in Castlemahon; Objekt, Newcastle West and Ela Maria, Newcastle West.

One of the organisers said: “We will be finishing our trust fund on July 19 and we would like to say a huge thanks to everyone who helped and contributed in any way.” All welcome on Friday, July 19.