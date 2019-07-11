Full list of festivals and events to receive Limerick Council funding

Some 60 applications were received by Limerick City and County Council “with a total ask of €813,220” for funding.

But following assessment by a panel of independent adjudicators, chaired by Mayor of Limerick City and County, Michael Sheehan, 37 different festivals and events were successful and will receive grants ranging from €1000 to €28,000, under three different strands

The following is the full list of funded events

Strand 1

1. 12th Polish Arts Festival €2,000

2. Ballyhoura Adventure Film Festival €1,000

3. Castleconnell Fright Fest €3,000

4. Celtic Band Festival 2020 €6,000

5. Fleadh by the Feale €5,000

6. Limerick Garden Festival 2020 €1,500

7. Limerick Literary Festival in honour of Kate O' Brien 2020 €5,000

8. Make a Move Youth, Community Urban Arts Festival €4,500

9. Martinmas Fair €1,000 Metro

10. Soulscapes €1,000

11. South and Proud, Southill €3,500

12. St Mary's Cathedral, in association with Limerick Pipe Organ Festival Limerick Sinfonia €5,000

13. St. Patrick's Weekend Kilmallock 2020 €1,000

14. The Limerick Spring Festival of Politics and Ideas €3,000

15. ¡Viva la Vida! Festival €2,000

16. West Limerick Drama Festival 2020 €1,000

17. What Next Festival €4,500

STRAND 2 A

1. Belonging €15,000

2. Bread Not Profits €6,000

3. Bualadh Bos Children's Festival €7,500

4. Cappamore Show €6,000

5. Draw Out 2019 €8,500

6. Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan €18,000

7. Fresh Film Festival Diversity 2020 €11,000

8. Hospital Arts and Culture Festival €3,500

9. Limerick Jazz Festival €13,500

10. Limerick Sings International Choral Festival €11,000

11. Open House €8,000

STRAND 2 B

1. Golden Vein 39th EVA International €27,500

2. HearSay International Audio Arts Festival €20,000

3. Maureen O'Hara Film Festival and Centenary Celebrations €10,000

4. Pig n Porter Festival €8,000

5. Pigtown Culture & Food Series €5,000

6. Samhain Limerick's Halloween Festival €14,000

7. St. Patrick's Weekend Festival Newcastle West €1,500

8. The Richard Harris International Film Festival 2019 €15,000

9. Welcome to the Neighbourhood 2020 €11,000