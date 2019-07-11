Full list of festivals and events to receive Limerick Council funding
The Richard Harris International Film Festival is to receive a €15,000 grant from the Council
Some 60 applications were received by Limerick City and County Council “with a total ask of €813,220” for funding.
But following assessment by a panel of independent adjudicators, chaired by Mayor of Limerick City and County, Michael Sheehan, 37 different festivals and events were successful and will receive grants ranging from €1000 to €28,000, under three different strands
The following is the full list of funded events
Strand 1
1. 12th Polish Arts Festival €2,000
2. Ballyhoura Adventure Film Festival €1,000
3. Castleconnell Fright Fest €3,000
4. Celtic Band Festival 2020 €6,000
5. Fleadh by the Feale €5,000
6. Limerick Garden Festival 2020 €1,500
7. Limerick Literary Festival in honour of Kate O' Brien 2020 €5,000
8. Make a Move Youth, Community Urban Arts Festival €4,500
9. Martinmas Fair €1,000 Metro
10. Soulscapes €1,000
11. South and Proud, Southill €3,500
12. St Mary's Cathedral, in association with Limerick Pipe Organ Festival Limerick Sinfonia €5,000
13. St. Patrick's Weekend Kilmallock 2020 €1,000
14. The Limerick Spring Festival of Politics and Ideas €3,000
15. ¡Viva la Vida! Festival €2,000
16. West Limerick Drama Festival 2020 €1,000
17. What Next Festival €4,500
STRAND 2 A
1. Belonging €15,000
2. Bread Not Profits €6,000
3. Bualadh Bos Children's Festival €7,500
4. Cappamore Show €6,000
5. Draw Out 2019 €8,500
6. Fleadh Cheoil na Mumhan €18,000
7. Fresh Film Festival Diversity 2020 €11,000
8. Hospital Arts and Culture Festival €3,500
9. Limerick Jazz Festival €13,500
10. Limerick Sings International Choral Festival €11,000
11. Open House €8,000
STRAND 2 B
1. Golden Vein 39th EVA International €27,500
2. HearSay International Audio Arts Festival €20,000
3. Maureen O'Hara Film Festival and Centenary Celebrations €10,000
4. Pig n Porter Festival €8,000
5. Pigtown Culture & Food Series €5,000
6. Samhain Limerick's Halloween Festival €14,000
7. St. Patrick's Weekend Festival Newcastle West €1,500
8. The Richard Harris International Film Festival 2019 €15,000
9. Welcome to the Neighbourhood 2020 €11,000
